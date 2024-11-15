Burra Vamsi takes charge as Director (Projects), POWERGRID

MillenniumPost
BY MPost14 Nov 2024 7:02 PM GMT
New Delhi: Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan has taken the charge of Director (Projects) of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd w.e.f. November 13, 2024. An Engineering Graduate with a Post Graduate Diploma in Management, Vamsi served as OSD (Projects) in POWERGRID. He has also completed the Harvard Manage Mentor (HMM) Programme and has un-dertaken courses from the prestigious Indian School of Business. With over three dec-ades of work experience in the Power & Telecom sectors, he has a distinct experience in project implementation and procurement management. He has deep insights of the power sector regulatory framework and was the founding member of Regulatory Cell in POWERGRID.

