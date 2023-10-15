Bumper paddy crop in Kashmir even as land under paddy cultivation falls

Srinagar: Kashmir has witnessed a bumper rice crop this year even after the land under paddy cultivation decreased by nearly 10 per cent over the past few years.

Farmers and officials of the agriculture department were also worried about the paddy yield this year, due to incessant rains and cold weather during the sowing season in May-June this year.

“In the month of March, April and May there were heavy rains because of which we were also fearing about the fate of staple food crop (paddy) but simultaneously we tried our best and also did sowing a second time,” Director Agriculture Mohammad Iqbal Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said the department launched a campaign for transplanting seedlings even in June.

“... more than 5 to 10 per cent extra productivity per hectare is expected as more than 90 per cent crop has already been harvested,” he added.

The director said the bumper crop has boosted the morale of farmers, as the rate of rice in the local market has crossed Rs 50 per kilogram.

“We are trying to boost the morale of the farmers community as local market rates of rice have already crossed 50 rupees per kg and also muskbudhji that also got GI tag.

“Our farmers sold Mushkbudji at Rs 260 per kilogram in the recently held GI mahotsav. The rate last year was Rs 130 per kilogram,” he said.

Mohammad Iqbal Chaudhary said the rise yield has increased even though the acreage under Paddy cultivation has decreased.