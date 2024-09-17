Bullish Sensex closes above 83K for first time

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 91 points to close at a fresh lifetime high

while Nifty settled above the 25,400 level for the first time

in a range-bound trade on Tuesday amid firm global trends ahead of the much-awaited US Fed’s decision on interest rates.

Extending its record-setting spree for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 90.88 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 83,079.66. The key index settled above the 83,000 level for the first time. During the day, it rose by 163.63 points or 0.19 per cent to 83,152.41.

The NSE Nifty gained 34.80 points or 0.14 per cent to settle above 25,400 level for the first time at 25,418.55 - its record closing high.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, ITC and Asian Paints were the biggest laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.13 per cent and midcap index edged lower by 0.08 per cent.

Among the indices, realty climbed 0.64 per cent, telecommunication (0.46 per cent), utilities (0.44 per cent),

teck (0.34 per cent), auto (0.33 per cent) and ITechnology (0.11 per cent). Commodities, industrials, capital goods, metal and services were the laggards.

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to settle at 83.76 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by a firm trend in the domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

The BSE benchmark climbed 97.84 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at a new record peak of 82,988.78 on Monday. The Nifty rose by 27.25 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 25,383.75. During the day, the benchmark hit a new intra-day record peak of 25,445.70.