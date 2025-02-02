‘Budget’s emphasis on employment’

New Delhi: Patton Group MD Sanjay Bhudia on Saturday hailed the Union Budget, saying it puts “enhanced emphasis on employment and exports.

“The Budget 2025-26 is a positive pointer unveiling the growth agenda and unleashing the growth potential of our country and its citizens,” he said.

With one of the highlights of the Budget being the increase in exemption limit of tax payment to Rs 12 lakh from the existing 7 lakh, Bhudia said it is bound to boost consumption. “It will be economic multiplier,” he added.

“Rationalising, simplifying and de-criminalising more than 100 provisions is a very significant step towards ‘ease of doing business’,” he said.

He also lauded the take on Jal Jeevan Mission, remarking: “The increased outlay is a life-changer for millions, ensuring clean drinking water for all.”

“Support to trade and exports through additional allocation of funds aimed at export promotion would go a long way in addressing the immediate economic challenges while laying the foundation for long terms growth and development,” he said.

According to him, the proposed export mission to improve export credit, cross-border factoring support and support to MSMEs to tackle non-tariff measures in overseas markets are fine decisions. “The moves are welcomed and would surely help India to achieve its target of $2 trillion exports by 2030,” he said.