Budget rationalises capital gains tax rates, holding period

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday proposed to rationalise the capital gains tax rate and holding period of various assets, including securities and immovable properties, in the 2024-25 Budget.

Listed financial assets will have to be held for more than 1 year, while unlisted financial assets and all non-financial assets for at least 2 years to qualify for long-term capital gains tax.

As per the changes proposed in the Budget, short-term capital gains tax (STCG) on listed equity, equity-oriented mutual funds and units of a business trust has been increased to 20 per cent from 15 per cent.

Long Term Capital Gains Tax (LTCG) on these securities is proposed to be hiked to 12.5 per cent from 10 per cent. Long-term capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh annually will be exempt from tax, up from Rs 1 lakh currently.

In the case of listed bonds and debentures, LTCG is proposed to be reduced to 12.5 per cent from the existing 20 per cent. STCG rate remains unchanged.

In the case of unlisted bonds and debentures, LTCG will be levied at applicable slab rates against a flat 20 per cent rate currently. STCG rate remains unchanged.

In the case of other assets (property, gold etc), LTCG is proposed to be levied at 12.5 per cent without indexation benefits against the existing rate of 20 per cent with indexation. STCG rate remains unchanged.

Nangia Andersen LLP M&A Tax Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said although impressive strides have been made to overhaul the capital gains tax regime by unifying provisions around the period of holding and tax rates for long-term capital gains, this proposal may not soothe taxpayers goosebumps as the proposal, in the garb of simplification, largely skews towards heightening tax rates in certain instances.