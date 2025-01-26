‘Budget, Q3 earnings to drive markets this week’

New Delhi: In an eventful week ahead, stock market investors will take cues from major events like the US Fed’s interest rate decision, the upcoming Union Budget and Q3 earnings, analysts said.

Besides, global factors, trading activity of foreign investors, rupee-dollar trend and movement of international oil benchmark Brent crude would also influence trading in the equity market, according to experts.

FII flows will continue to play a crucial role.Stock markets will remain open for trading on February 1, Saturday, for the Union Budget presentation, BSE and NSE had announced last month.

This week is important, not just for the equity markets but for the economy as well, with the Union Budget scheduled for February 1 (Saturday),” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said. Additionally, several companies, including Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Tata Motors, ONGC and IndusInd Bank are set to release their earnings during the week,

he said.