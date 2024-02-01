‘Budget has set foundation for Viksit Bharat’

New Delhi: Interim Budget for FY25 announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, drew comments from various experts.

Expressing his views on the same, Jayanta Roy,

Managing Director of Peerless General Finance & Investment Co. Ltd, said: “Hamara India: Umang Bharat ki buland tasveer.

Interim Budget 2024 has set the foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047 guided by principle of ‘reform, perform, transform’ with the aspiration of a $5 trillion economy

before 2030.”