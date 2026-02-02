Budget Briefs

CREDAI West Bangal hails infra push, fiscal discipline in Budget

Kolkata: CREDAI West Bengal President and Merlin Group Chairman Sushil Mohta said the Budget 2026–27 reinforces growth with fiscal discipline, citing a lower fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent of GDP and a 12 per cent rise in public capital expenditure to Rs 12.2 lakh crore. He welcomed the continued thrust on infrastructure and ease of doing business, saying it would support real estate growth, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. However, CREDAI is deeply disappointed over the absence of measures for affordable housing, warning that unchanged price and area caps, along with no GST or tax relief, could shrink supply and hurt middle- and lower-income homebuyers.

Minu Budhia Welcomes Push on Mental Health Budget 2026-27

Kolkata: Psychotherapist and Carring Minds International founder Dr. Minu Budhia welcomed the Union Budget’s focus on mental healthcare, calling it a key step in breaking long-standing stigma. She said the proposal to set up a NIMHANS 2 in North India and upgrade mental health institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur would improve access to care. Budhia expressed hope that these measures mark the beginning of sustained reforms in mental healthcare.

Budget Capex Boosts Realty Outlook

New Delhi: M3M India President Robin Mangla said the Union Budget 2026 underscores infrastructure-led growth as a key driver for the real estate sector. He said the rise in capital expenditure to Rs 12.2 lakh crore would support urban expansion, connectivity and smoother project execution. Mangla added that the measures would strengthen both residential and commercial markets, improve execution confidence and reinforce long-term investor sentiment.