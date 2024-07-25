‘Budget 2024-25 allocates funds to construct 1 crore houses in cities’

New Delhi: Union minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday hailed the 2024-25 Budget as people-centric, saying the central government has taken care of every section of society, especially women and farmers.

“In the Union Budget, several schemes have been announced for the welfare of every section of society. The Budget has also focused on infrastructure. Allocation has been made for construction of one crore houses,” Manohar said. On Tuesday, the government announced central assistance of Rs 2.2 lakh crore over the next five years to meet the housing requirement of one crore urban poor and middle-class families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and proposed interest subsidy to provide loans at affordable rates.

According to the government, under the PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0, housing needs of one crore urban poor and middle-class families will be addressed with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore. Talking about Budgetary allocation for cities, the minister said in the Budget, the government has made provision for several projects for holistic development of urban areas ansd has also announced a transit-oriented development plan for 14 large cities with a population of over

30 lakh.