BSPGCL signs two MoUs for Rs 13K cr pumped storage power projects in Nawada, Bihar

Patna: Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL) on Tuesday signed two MoUs with private developers to set up pumped storage power projects of a combined 2,120 MW capacity in Nawada district, involving an estimated investment of Rs 13,000 crore.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Bihar Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav. Senior officials present included Secretary of the Energy Department and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHCL) Manoj Kumar Singh, among others.

The projects are being taken up under the Bihar Pump Storage Project Promotion Policy, 2025, aimed at strengthening energy security, adding large-scale storage capacity and enabling greater integration of renewable energy.

Under the agreements, GreenCo Energies Pvt Ltd will develop a 1,200 MW pumped storage project at Ekamba village with an investment of about Rs 7,800 crore, while Sun Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd will set up a 920 MW project at Gosaitari village at a cost of around Rs 5,200 crore. Located in the hilly terrain of Nawada, the projects will together offer an energy storage capacity of 14,281 MWh and use off-stream, closed-loop systems to store water during monsoons and generate power during peak demand hours.