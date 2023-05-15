BSNL set to launch 4G services by June end

New Delhi: If all goes as per the plan, the state-owned service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) would be able to launch its 4G services in the country by June end. The move is seen as a major development in the telecom sector as it would change the gamut of competition in the communication sector.



According to a senior official, the company is all set to roll-out its 4G services by June end. “Nowadays, the BSNL is very busy. It has to follow its mandated schedule as after the approval of the Group of Ministers (GoMs) for deployment of one lakh BSNL 4G sites in the first week of May, the state-owned telecom service provider has to start its 4G services within six weeks of the consent,” the official said.

Initially, the 4G services will begin in cities like Chandigarh, Ambala and all those places where BSNL has tested its 4G network.

“The BSNL is actively working on deployment of 4G services. The next few months are going to be very important for the telecom sector as several new developments would come into force,” the official said, adding that besides BSNL’s 4G network rollout, Vodafone is also slated to launch its 5G services in a list of selected cities.

“The reason for the delay in 4G rollout by BSNL is its dependency on indigenous technology rather than adopting next-generation networks due to security reasons. The revival package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore for BSNL has proved a game-changer for the ‘financially stressed’ state-owned telecom service provider,” the official said, adding that after 4G, the BSNL will upgrade to 5G.

Notably, following the proof of concept (PoC), TCS, which is a part of Tata Group and state-run ITI Limited, submitted their bids to deploy the BSNL’s next-generation network across four zones countrywide in November 2022 – just four months after the approval of BSNL’s revival package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore in July end last year.

Now the TCS will supply 4G equipment for 1,00,000 sites for a total sum of close to Rs 24,500 crore, which includes network gear for about Rs 13,000 crore as well as third-party items and a 10-year annual maintenance contract (AMC).

Notably, BSNL’s 4G rollout has been delayed multiple times for various reasons so far, while its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are deploying 5G network all over the country aggressively.