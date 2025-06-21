BSNL forays into 5G fixed wireless service

New Delhi: State-owned telecom firm BSNL has forayed into 5G fixed wireless service to provide home broadband service with its launch in Hyderabad, the company said on Friday.

At present, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been providing 5G Fixed Wireless Service (FWA) by using their 5G spectrum.

“Quantum 5G FWA demonstrates how Indian engineers can create world-class connectivity. It is the first SIM-less, 100 per cent home grown customised 5G FWA for BSNL. Today is only a soft launch - many more cities and feature upgrades will follow,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said.

The service was launched on June 18.

According to the details shared by BSNL, the company will expand the pilot project in Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Vishakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior and Chandigarh by September 2025.

The company is initially charging Rs 999 for a 100 megabit per second (mbps) plan and Rs 1,499 for a 300 mbps plan.

Through 5G FWA, telecom operators install a modem outside the subscriber’s premise and transmit signals from their nearest base station for wireless broadband service.

The technology does not require optical fibre for connection.