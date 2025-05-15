BSES’ BESS project draws T’gana Dy CM’s interest

New Delhi: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary (Planning Department), visited BSES Rajdhani Power Limited’s (BRPL) soon-to-be-inaugurated 20 MW/40 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Kilokri, South Delhi.

The Kilokri project is India’s first commercially approved and South Asia’s largest standalone BESS at the distribution level. Sunil Kumar Sharma, Director (NRE), Union Power ministry also graced the event.

They were welcomed by senior BSES officials led by Amal Sinha, Director and Group CEO of BSES, and Abhishek Ranjan, CEO, BRPL, along with key project partners — IndiGrid, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), and amperehour.

The Deputy CM was briefed on the transformative potential of the BESS in enhancing grid resilience, enabling peak load management, and its scalability for pan-India deployment.

Strategically housed at BRPL’s 33/11 kV Kilokri Substation, the BESS will store and dispatch electricity for up to four hours daily — ensuring enhanced grid stability and powering nearly 1,00,000 residents in the Ashram–Kilokri area, especially during peak demand hours. This landmark project is expected to serve as a template for similar initiatives across the country, ushering in a new era of smart, distributed energy storage.