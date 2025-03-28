BSE shares in heavy demand; jump nearly 18%

New Delhi: Shares of BSE on Friday jumped nearly 18 per cent after markets regulator Sebi proposed that the expiries of all equity derivatives contracts across exchanges be uniformly limited to either Tuesdays or Thursdays. The stock of the exchange surged 17.81 per cent to Rs 5,519 on the NSE..Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has deferred its plan to change the expiry day of all index and stock derivatives to Monday from Thursday until further notice following the Sebi's consultation paper.

The shift, which was scheduled to take effect on April 4, 2025, would have seen all index and stock derivative contracts move from Thursday to Monday. Earlier this month, the NSE had announced that Nifty weekly contracts, currently expiring on Thursdays, would be shifted to Mondays. Additionally, the expiry of Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts was set to change from the last Thursday of the expiry month to the last Monday. However, in light of Sebi's consultation paper, the exchange decided to delay the implementation of this change until further notice. "Members are required to note that the implementation of this circular is deferred until further notice in view of Sebi consultation paper dated March 27, 2025 on final settlement day (expiry day) for equity derivatives," NSE said in a circular issued late night on Thursday. In its consultation paper issued on Thursday, Sebi proposed that the expiries of all equity derivatives contracts across exchanges be uniformly limited to either Tuesdays or Thursdays. This would help optimize the spacing between expiries and avoid designating either the first or last day of the week as the expiry day. Furthermore, the regulator recommended that exchanges should seek Sebi's approval before launching or modifying any contract expiry or settlement day. "Every exchange will continue to be allowed one weekly benchmark index options contract, on their chosen day (Tuesday or Thursday)," the regulator proposed.