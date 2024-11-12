BSE Sept quarter profit surges 3-fold to `346 cr

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported a three-time surge in net profit to Rs 346 crore for the September quarter.

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement.

The bourse’s total revenues increased over two-fold to Rs 819 crore in the July-September period of the current financial year from Rs 367 crore in the year-ago period.

Additionally, BSE recorded its best half-year revenue and profit of Rs 1,493 crore and Rs 610 crore, respectively, the exchange’s MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said.

The average daily turnover in the equity cash segment for the second quarter of FY25 rose to Rs 9,768 crore from Rs 5,922 crore in the same quarter last year. The average daily premium turnover in the equity derivatives segment for Q2 FY25 was at Rs 8,203 crore as compared to Rs 768 crore in the same quarter last year.

BSE StAR MF delivered a 100 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues to Rs 58.7 crore.