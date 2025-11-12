BSE Sept qtr profit surges 61% to Rs 558 cr

Mumbai: BSE Ltd on Monday reported a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 558 crore for Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 347 crore in the same period last year.

The exchange’s consolidated revenue jumped 44 per cent to Rs 1,068 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 741 crore a year ago, driven by strong performance across trading, mutual fund, and platform ser-vice segments.

During the quarter, the company’s EBITDA grew 78 per cent to Rs 691 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved sharply to 64.7 per cent from 52.4 per cent a year earlier, reflecting operating leverage and higher efficiency.

BSE’s consolidated transaction fee income stood at Rs 794 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 507 crore in the same quarter last year. Income from services to corporates rose to Rs 138.5 crore from Rs 119.5 crore a year earlier.

The exchange also contributed Rs 10.6 crore to its core settlement guarantee fund during the July–September quarter, reinforcing its financial safeguards.

On November 11, BSE shares closed 0.7 per cent higher at Rs 2,643.1 apiece on the NSE following the results announcement.

BSE said its growth momentum was supported by sustained traction in equity and derivatives trading, increasing activity on its mutual fund distribution platform & expanding platform-based services.