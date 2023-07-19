BSE-listed cos’ market valuation jumps to all-time high of Rs 304.53 lakh crore

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to an all-time high of Rs 304.53 lakh crore on Wednesday, buoyed by an unprecedented rally in equities where the BSE benchmark Sensex ended over the 67,000-mark for the first time ever.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms settled at a record Rs 3,04,53,859.15 crore on Wednesday.

"Market's record breaking spree continued on Dalal Street, as we are in the midst of a strong bull run backed by robust foreign fund inflows, strong growth prospects, monsoon distribution and stable corporate earnings so far, which have increased the appetite for local stocks," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of research (retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd.

In the past five trading days, the BSE benchmark has rallied 1,703.54 points or 2.60 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,115.84 crore, according to exchange data.