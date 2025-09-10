Brother eyes 25% share in Indian ink tank printer market

new delhi: Brother International India aims to corner one-fourth of the ink tank printer market here, its Managing Director Alok Nigam said on Wednesday.

The company, which currently has 8 per cent market share of the ink tank printer, is hopeful that with the help of its affordable, smart, reliable and latest cost-effective printing solutions based on innovations, it will help to gain market shares. It also introduced six “high-efficiency” ink tank printers on Wedneday.