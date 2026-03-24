BRICS summit pushes women-led innovation

New Delhi: BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry organied 6th BRICS CCI WE Annual Women’s Summit 2026, a three-day event (March 21-23) under theme of Women in Innovation, Science Leadership, Innovation & Entrepreneurship (WISE), focused on strengthening global collaboration and advancing women-led enterprises across BRICS+ nations.

Addressing the summit, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse said women’s empowerment and youth-led innovation are key to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. BRICS CCI WE President Ruby Sinha described the initiative as a shift from inclusion to leadership, emphasising the need to build stronger ecosystems and support women-led innovation. The WISE platform, launched in 2025, aims to enable cross-border partnerships.

The summit featured B2B meetings, industry visits and a key MoU with Brazil’s SEBRAE to boost MSME cooperation. A leadership programme convocation and a commemorative publication were also unveiled.

Speakers highlighted the growing role of women in technology and entrepreneurship. BRICS CCI Vice Chairman Sameep Shastri underscored policy support for women in high-tech sectors, while representatives of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance called for scaling women-led enterprises and improving access to finance.

Actor Shabana Azmi and Debjani Ghosh stressed the need for greater leadership and decision-making roles for women. Former minister Meenakshi Lekhi unveiled Mission ShakthiSAT to promote women’s participation in science and space. The summit concluded with multiple recognitions, reflecting growing momentum in women-led innovation and leadership across

BRICS economies.