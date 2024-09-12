BPRL wins 1st full production concession in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai: Bharat PetroResources Limited (BPRL), a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and its Exploration and Production arm along with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) acting jointly through a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle viz,. Urja Bharat Pte Limited (UBPL) have been awarded a production Concession by The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA), Abu Dhabi.

This follows the award of the exploration and production concession to UBPL in March 2019, and the successful completion of the exploration phase, during which the company invested nearly $164 million. The concession agreement covers a total area of up to 6,162 square kilometers, offering UBPL 100% concession rights. Initial exploration efforts have yielded positive results in Onshore Block 1, specifically within the 38 square kilometer Ruwais area.

The area includes conventional undeveloped oil and gas resources, and its development will contribute to Abu Dhabi's efforts to expand its hydrocarbon sector.