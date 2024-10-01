BPCL’s MAK Lubricants supports India’s Green Steel Vision at MMMM 2024

New Delhi/Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) participated in the MMMM 2024, a prestigious event focusing on innovations in metal production and sustainable practices in the steel industry.

The event, organised by Hyve India Ltd., IIM Delhi Chapter, Metalogic PMS, and the World Metal Forum was hosted at Yashobhoomi from September 27 to September 29, 2024, included an international conference on ‘Process & Product Innovations in Metal Production’ and an open seminar on Green Steel Production.

The event was inaugurated by Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

Emphasizing the importance of MAK Lubricants in the ongoing transformation of the steel industry, Subhankar Sen, Business Head (Lubes) at BPCLsaid: “MAK Lubricants from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is complimenting steel industry’s increasing focus on sustainable practices through its MAK Hydrovis series, MAK Amocam Plus series, MAK Syngear series, MAK Steel grades, MAK Multiplex CS2 grease, MAK Hitemp Xtra grease etc all of which are designed to offer perfect lubricant solutions for facilitating the steel sector’s adoption of sustainable

practices.