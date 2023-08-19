BPCL unveils Rahul Dravid as new brand ambassador

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum, the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, has unveiled, cricketing legend and current Head Coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid as its new brand ambassador.

This incredible partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and excellence. Rahul Dravid’s remarkable sportsmanship, role model status, integrity, dependability and trustworthiness perfectly reflect the values we stand for and make him the perfect fit for brand BPCL.

Rahul Dravid will endorse BPCL’s iconic Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants. Welcoming Rahul Dravid, G Krishnakumar, C&MD, BPCL said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Rahul Dravid to BPCL family. As one of the greatest cricketers of our time, he stood out not only for his exemplary batting skills but also his strong integrity and dependability. An icon who took Indian cricket to new heights, Rahul truly epitomizes our values of trust, integrity, ethics, service and consistency.

His association with BPCL will only serve to emphasise our promise of quality and dependability to consumers across the

country.’