BPCL unveils Bharat Hi-Star PNG Stove

New Delhi/Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Sunday launched its high-efficiency Bharat Hi-Star PNG Stove. Set to be the world’s most efficient PNG Stove, it will reduce PNG consumption up to 20–25 per cent in comparison to conventional stoves.

The stove will significantly reduce the import of natural gas thus saving forex. Further, it would contribute significantly to net-zero goals by reducing the CO2 emissions.

Bharat Hi-Star PNG Stove comes with high thermal efficiency of more than 74 per cent plus, making it 10- 15 per cent higher in efficiency compared to stoves available in the market. The stove, designed for high thermal efficiency, uses cutting-edge technology developed by BPCL’s Corporate R&D Centre (CRDC), a premier research institution in the country, to enhance value for customers.

On the successful launch of the high-efficiency PNG Stove, Chandrashekhar N, Head (R&D) said, “CRDC has continued to evolve new core competencies and demonstrated a history of developing top-notch products, improved processes and unique analytical tools. Keeping the legacy in line, CRDC has worked and optimised the product design of all the crucial components, including the burner top, mixing tube and pan support. As a result, Bharat Hi-Star PNG Stove demonstrates an unprecedented efficiency of 74 per cent, forming yet another indigenous product from CRDC, BPCL.”

The company has filed a patent application at Indian Patent Office for the stove. An average household consumes nearly 180 – 200 SCM of natural gas per annum.

A 15 per cent jump in the efficiency will save 30 SCM of gas per annum which translates to monetary savings of about Rs 1500 – 2000 / household and equivalent carbon emissions from combustion. The benefits will be more in case replacement of old stoves.