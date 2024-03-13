BPCL to pioneer compressed bio gas production in Chhattisgarh

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading Fortune 500 Maharatna Energy Conglomerate, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between BPCL, the Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority, and Municipal Corporations of Raipur and Bhilai for the production of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) in Chhattisgarh, marking a transformative leap towards a cleaner and greener future.

Under the terms of the agreement, BPCL will spearhead the establishment of CBG plants in Raipur and Bhilai with an investment of approximately Rs 100 crore each. These state-of-the-art plants will boast a processing capacity of 100-150 tonnes per day, harnessing the potential of municipal solid waste to produce biofuel.

The MoU signing ceremony took place in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao at the former’s official residence. Sai underscored the pivotal role of CBG plants in fostering clean cities, clean energy, and zero carbon emissions, emphasizing the government’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship.

Approximately 200-250 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste will be utilised daily in the production of biofuel, laying the foundation for a sustainable and circular economy. Moreover, the establishment of these plants is poised to generate approximately 60,000 man-days of employment directly and indirectly every year, bolstering economic growth and livelihoods in the region.

Highlighting the economic benefits of the initiative, Sai noted that the state stands to receive GST revenue to the tune of Rs 45 lakh per year upon production and sale at full capacity.