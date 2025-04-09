BPCL, Sembcorp ink JV pact to boost green hydrogen, RE projects in India

New Delhi: Following its earlier announcement on September 13, 2024, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Sembcorp have entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement to explore renewable energy and green hydrogen projects across India. This strategic partnership aims to support India’s energy transition and development goals.

The JV will also consider projects in green ammonia production and bunkering, emissions reduction for port operations and other emerging green fuel technologies.

Speaking about the partnership, G Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said, “BPCL’s collaboration with Sembcorp marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable tomorrow. BPCL will leverage its combined aspirations, expertise and resources, to jointly explore the development of innovation-led, best-inclass renewable energy and green hydrogen solutions for supporting India’s ambitious climate goals and our own aspiration to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 in Scope 1 and 2. BPCL is committed to building a robust renewable energy portfolio, with a target of 10GW, to meet the energy needs of tomorrow and become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040.”

Vipul Tuli, President & CEO, Renewables, West & CEO, Hydrogen Business, Sembcorp, said, “Sembcorp’s collaboration with BPCL seeks to support renewable energy and green hydrogen development in India. With Sembcorp’s renewables expertise and BPCL’s strength in the petroleum sector, we look forward to identifying opportunities to help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors. Sembcorp is committed to delivering scalable, low-carbon solutions for a sustainable future.”