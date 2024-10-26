BPCL reports net profit of Rs 2,397.23 cr in July-Sept qtr of FY25

-Mumbai: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has demonstrated growth by 2.45 per cent in achieving 25.55 MMT market sales in H1 FY2024-25 as against 24.94 MMT in H1 FY2023-24.

BPCL has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 2,46,055.05 crore for the half-year (April-September 2024)vs Rs 2,44,850.90 crore in the corresponding comparative half-year.

The company has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,17,951.69 crore for the second quarter (July-Sept 2024) vs Rs 1,16,594.25 crore in the corresponding comparative quarter.

BPCL has recorded net profit of Rs 5,412.00 crore in H1 FY2024-25 as compared to the profit of Rs 19,052.05 crore in the corresponding period of FY2023-24.

The firm has recorded net profit of Rs 2,397.23 crore in Q2 FY2024-25 as compared to the profit of Rs 8,501.17 crore in the corresponding period of FY2023-24.

The company maintains a gross refining margins (GRM) for the period April-September 2024 was $6.12/bbl vs $15.42/bbl in the corresponding comparative period.

EBITDA for current quarter of FY2024-25 is Rs 5,436.03 crore vs Rs 13,679.21 crore in corresponding quarter of FY2023-24; EBITDA margin was at 4.61 per cent in current quarter of FY2024-25 vs 11.73 per cent in Q2 FY2023-24.

EBITDA for current half-year of FY2024-25 is Rs 11,592.31 crore vs Rs 29,980.98 crores in corresponding half-year of FY2023-24; EBITDA margin was at 4.71 per cent in current H1 FY2024-25 vs 12.24 per cent in H1 FY2023-24.

Debt-Equity ratio as on September 30, 2024 was at 0.28x (as against 0.32x as on September 30, 2023).

The market sales for the July-September 2024 has increased to 12.39 MMT in comparison to 12.19 MMT in Q2 of FY2023-24. Sales has grown by 1.64 per cent. In the current quarter, the throughput is 10.28 MMT against 9.35 MMT in Q2 of FY2023-24.

We have achieved our highest ever Average Ethanol Blending percentage of 14.55 per cent during H1 FY2024-25.

BPCL added 541 New Fuel Stations in H1 FY2024-25, taking their network strength to 22380.

The company added 7 new distributors, taking LPG distributor network strength to 6256 and the customer base increased to 9.52 crore. BPCL commissioned 91 CNG Stations in H1 FY2024-25 taking the total CNG stations as on September 30, 2024 to 2,120.