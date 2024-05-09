BPCL posts highest-ever profit of `26,674 cr in FY24

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Petroleum corporation Ltd (BPCL) has recorded its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 26,673.50 crore in FY24 as compared to the profit of Rs 1,870.10 crore in FY23.

The net profit for the Q4FY24 stood at Rs 4,224.18 crore as compared to the profit of Rs 6,477.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Consolidated net profit of the company for the FY24 stood at Rs 26,858.84 crore as compared to the net profit of Rs 2,131.05 crore in FY23.

Consolidated net profit for Q4FY24 was Rs 4,789.57 crore as compared to the net profit of Rs 6,870.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

The Revenue from Operations for the year ended March 31, 2024 was Rs 5,06,911.36 crore vs Rs 5,33,467.55 crore in the Previous year.

BPCL standalone has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,32,084.86 crore for the quarter Jan-Mar 2024 vs Rs 1,33,413.81 crore in the corresponding comparative

quarter.

Company’s Gross Refining Margins (GRM) for the period FY 2023-24 was $14.14/bbl vs. $20.24/bbl in the corresponding comparative period.

EBITDA for FY 23-24 is Rs 44,771.49 crore vs. Rs 11,780.66 crore in FY 22-23; EBITDA margin was at 8.83 per cent in FY 23-24 vs. 2.21 per cent in FY 22-23.

EBITDA for Q4 FY 23-24 is Rs 7,884.14 crore vs. Rs.10,526.73 crore in Q4 FY 22-23, EBITDA margin was at 5.97 per cent in Q4 FY 23-24 vs. 7.89 per cent in Q4 FY 22-23.

Debt-Equity ratio as on March 31, 2024 was at 0.25x (as against 0.69x as on 31st March 2023).

Company’s net-worth increased to Rs 74,674.80 crore as on March 31, 2024 from Rs 51,996.34 crore as on March 31, 2023.

The company’s board has recommended final dividend of Rs 21 per equity share (pre-bonus) for the year 2023-24, which translates into final dividend of Rs 10.5 per share (post-bonus).

The said dividend payment is subject to approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 21 (pre-bonus) per equity share already paid during the year.

The Board of Directors has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity share of Rs 10 each for every one existing equity share of Rs 10 each, which is subject to approval by the shareholders of the company.