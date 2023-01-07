BPCL launches low smoke Superior Kerosene Oil for Indian Army

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, on Friday announced the launch of Low Smoke Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) for the Indian Army in Jammu.

BPCL has emerged as the first OMC to commence the supply of the new LSLA grade SKO supplies to the Army, which will go a long way in improving the serving environment and alleviate the issues related to smoke and smell in use of SKO.

Normal Kerosene emits substantial smoke, which poses health hazard to the Army personnel who use it at higher altitudes, where oxygen level is very low. Hence, the low smoke kerosene is a big step towards providing a cleaner fuel to our soldiers operating in very tough terrains.

Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Director (Finance) with additional charge of C&MD and Director (HR), BPCL, reflected on BPCL’s proud association with the Army which has strengthened over the years and expressed confidence that the same will grow over the years with the strong partnership and value adding initiatives. Lt Gen M K S Yadav, echoed the sentiments and fondly remembered BPCL’s special efforts in commencing HSD (Winter Grade) supplies in Eastern Command.

He complimented BPCL for launching the LSLA grade which will surely go a long way in improving the conditions for our forces at forward

locations.