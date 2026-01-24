BPCL December quarter net profit rises 62% on higher refining margin

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday reported a 62 per cent rise in its third quarter net profit on the back of higher refining margins arising from softening international oil prices.

Its standalone net profit of Rs 7,545.27 crore in October-December 2025 - the third quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - compared with Rs 4,649.20 crore earnings in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement.

Without giving the number for Q3, BPCL said it earned $9.68 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel so far in the current fiscal, up from $5.95 per barrel gross refining margin in the same period last year.

“This exceptional growth reflects the company’s strategic focus on operational excellence, marketing efficiency, and strong sales momentum,” the firm said.

Its revenue increased 7 per cent to Rs 1.36 lakh crore. BPCL declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, bringing the total interim dividend for FY 2025-26 to Rs 17.5 per share on the face value of Rs 10 per share.

For the nine months ended December 31, net profit doubled to Rs 20,111.73 crore.

BPCL said its refineries processed 10.51 million tonnes of crude oil in Q3 with a capacity utilisation of 119 per cent compared to 9.54 million tonnes in Q3 FY25.

Fuel sales were up nearly 5 per cent to 14.07 million tonnes.

For April-December, refinery throughput was 30.75 million tonnes (29.93 million tonnes a year back) and market sales were up 3.4 per cent to 40.32 million tonnes.