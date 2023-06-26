Bourses settle on a mixed note in volatile trade amid weak trends in global markets

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a mixed note in a volatile trade on Monday amid weak trends in the global markets.

While auto, IT and pharma shares advanced in a restricted trade, selling in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Tata Consultancy Services capped the gains.

In a lacklustre trading, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 9.37 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 62,970, logging its third day of decline. During the day, it hit a high of 63,136.09 and a low of 62,853.67.

The NSE Nifty edged up by 25.70 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 18,691.20. It moved between 18,722.05 points and 18,646.70 in the day trade.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and HDFC were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Maruti rose the most by 1,67 per cent. Tata Motors, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 1.04 per cent and smallcap index jumped 0.71 per cent.

Among the indices, healthcare advanced 1.45 per cent, auto jumped 1.04 per cent, consumer durables (0.98 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.89 per cent), commodities (0.66 per cent) and FMCG (0.60 per cent).

Energy emerged as the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul ended in the green, while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower. Equity markets in Europe were trading lower.

The US markets ended in negative territory on Friday.

The rupee declined by 8 paise to close at 82.04 against the US dollar on Monday amid geopolitical concerns and firming crude oil prices.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.45 per cent to $74.18 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 344.81 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, Sensex fell 259.52 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 62,979.37 points while Nifty declined 105.75 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 18,665.50 points.