Bourses settle on a flat note amid volatile trade due to selling in oil, IT & auto stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex fell for the second straight session on Monday in a volatile trade due to profit taking in oil, IT and auto stocks ahead of the RBI policy announcement on December 7.

The 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 33.90 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 62,834.60. During the day, it fell 360.62 points or 0.57 per cent to 62,507.88. The broader NSE Nifty eked out marginal gains and ended 4.95 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 18,701.05.

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, NTPC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were among the winners. In the broader market, BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.25 per cent and midcap index advanced 0.10 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, metal jumped 2.37 per cent, commodities realty (0.74 per cent), bankex (0.46 per cent) and financial services (0.35 per cent). FMCG, IT, telecommunication, oil & gas and teck were the laggards.

The rupee pared its initial gains to settle down by 52 paise at 81.85 against the US dollar on Monday weighed down by weak domestic markets and rise in crude oil prices.