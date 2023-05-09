Bourses rise over 1% amid rally in global markets

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded more than 1 per cent while Nifty reclaimed the 18,200 level on Monday, boosted by heavy buying in banking, financial and auto stocks amid a rally in global stock markets.

Besides, continuous foreign fund inflows further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

Investors became richer by over Rs 2.27 lakh crore, while the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 2,27,794.46 crore to Rs 2,76,06,443.06 crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 709.96 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 61,764.25, as 27 of its components advanced and 3 declined. During the day, it jumped 799.9 points or 1.31 per cent to 61,854.19.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 195.40 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 18,264.40 with 42 of its constituents gaining and 8 closing with losses.

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank jumped 5.08 per cent. The other winners were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Value buying in index heavyweights Reliance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also added to the momentum.

Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Nestle were the laggards.

Among indices, auto rallied 1.71 per cent, realty jumped 1.54 per cent, bankex (1.50 per cent) financial services (1.46 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.08 per cent) and services (0.93 per cent).

Only the BSE consumer durables index ended lower.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap jumped 0.94 per cent and smallcap climbed 0.56 per cent.

The rupee pared initial gains to settle flat at 81.78 against the US dollar on Monday amid a recovery in crude oil prices.