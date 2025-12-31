Bourses rally nearly 1% on last trading session of 2025

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, the final trading session of 2025, driven by sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and strong gains in Reliance, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank.

Following a subdued trend in equity markets recently, value buying emerged in energy, PSU banks, metal and consumer durable counters, which pushed indices higher, traders said.

After five days of decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 545.52 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 85,220.60. During the day, it surged 762.09 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 85,437.17. The 50-share NSE Nifty soared 190.75 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end at 26,129.60 after four days of decline.

A total of 2,799 stocks advanced, while 1,413 declined and 162 remained unchanged on the BSE.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Titan and Trent were among the biggest gainers.

However, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

In 2025, the Sensex rallied 7,081.59 points, or 9 per cent, and the Nifty zoomed 2,484.8 points, or 10.50 per cent. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 33.84 lakh crore to Rs 4,75,79,238.11 crore ($5.29 trillion) in 2025.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.19 per cent, and the midcap index climbed 1.01 per cent. Among sectoral indices, oil & gas surged 2.73 per cent, energy (2.28 per cent), metal (1.51 per cent), consumer durables (1.39 per cent), utilities (1.25 per cent), PSU bank (1.22 per cent), capital goods (1.12 per cent) and power (1.12 per cent). BSE Telecom, IT, and BSE Focused IT were the laggards.

This year, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 509.68 points or 1.09 per cent, while the BSE smallcap index dropped 3,655.14 points or 6.62 per cent.

The rupee slumped 5 per cent in 2025 as persistent capital outflows from foreign investors, alongside heightened dollar demand from importers.

On the last trading session of 2025, the rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 89.88 against the US dollar as month-end demand and FPIs’ dollar buying kept it lower.