Bourses maintain record rally for 8th day

Mumbai: Benchmark indices rallied for the eighth day running on Thursday, ending at fresh record closing highs, amid firm global market trends and continuous foreign fund inflows.



Positive PMI data and buying in IT counters added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it rallied 483.42 points or 0.76 per cent to 63,583.07, its lifetime intra-day peak.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 54.15 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 18,812.50, its new record closing high.

Among the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners. ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the

laggards.

According to a monthly survey released on Thursday, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 55.7 in November, up from 55.3 in October, signalling the strongest improvement in operating conditions in three months.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.63 per cent and midcap index climbed 0.62 per cent.

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 81.26 against the US dollar on Thursday on broad dollar weakness after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pointed towards slower interest rate hikes.