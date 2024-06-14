Bourses hit new lifetime highs on buying in blue-chips RIL, HDFC

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new closing lifetime highs on Friday, following buying in market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Mahindra &



Mahindra amid encouraging export data.

However, foreign capital outflows amid lack of fresh triggers capped sharp gains, traders said.

Following the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 4,34,88,147.51 crore ($5.21 trillion). In three days of rally, investors’ wealth has gone up Rs 7.93 lakh crore.

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 181.87 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 76,992.77. During the day, it jumped 270.4 points or 0.35 per cent to 77,081.30.

The NSE Nifty rallied 66.70 points or 0.29 per cent to hit a record closing high of 23,465.60. Intra-day, it rose 91.5 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 23,490.40.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark climbed 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 175.45 points or 0.75 per cent.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were among the major laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.18 per cent, and smallcap index climbed 1.03 per cent.

Among indices, industrials jumped 1.68 per cent, capital goods (1.62 per cent), telecommunication (1.31 per cent), auto (1.26 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.15 per cent) and realty (0.94 per cent). In contrast, IT and tech were the laggards.

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,033 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark jumped 538.89 points or 0.70 to hit its lifetime peak of 77,145.46 on Thursday.

It later ended at 76,810.90, up 204.33 points or 0.27 per cent. The Nifty rallied 75.95 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 23,398.90.