Bourses extend winning run to 6th day, Sensex climbs 143 pts on buying in ICICI Bank, Reliance

Mumbai: Stock markets extended the winning run to the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, with benchmark Sensex closing higher by nearly 143 points on buying in blue-chip shares ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 142.87 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 82,000.71 in a restricted trade. As many as 14 Sensex shares closed higher, while 16 ended with losses.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 33.20 points or 0.13 per cent to 25,083.75.

Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics were the major gainers. However, Power Grid, Eternal, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports were among the laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge ended flat, ending marginally higher by 0.01 per cent. The midcap index dipped 0.12 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, healthcare climbed 0.61 per cent, realty (0.46 per cent), industrials (0.25 per cent), oil & gas (0.19 per cent) and financial services (0.17 per cent). Power, commodities, consumer discretionary, FMCG, utilities and auto were among the laggards.

As many as 2,098 stocks advanced while 1,995 declined and 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day lower by 18 paise at 87.25 against US dollar on Thursday, on a strong American currency and a recovery in crude oil prices.

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 1,100.09 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,806.34 crore, according to exchange data.