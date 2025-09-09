Bourses end higher in a volatile session amid buying in auto, consumer discretionary stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed with gains in a volatile session on Monday, powered by buying in auto and consumer discretionary shares and a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 76.54 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 80,787.30 despite profit-booking by investors in the last hour of the session. The barometer opened higher and later jumped 460.62 points or 0.57 per cent to a high of 81,171.38 as auto, oil and private bank shares advanced. However, selling in IT and FMCG shares trimmed gains at the fag-end.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 32.15 points or 0.13 per cent at 24,773.15.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors rose the most by 3.97 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra jumped by 3.96 per cent. Maruti, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and UltraTech Cement were also among the gainers. However, Trent declined 3.81 per cent. Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, , L&T, TCS, Power Grid and Sun Pharma were also among the laggards.

Among BSE sectoral indices, auto jumped 3.12 per cent. Consumer discretionary (1.13 per cent), services (0.85 per cent), telecom (0.71 per cent), realty (0.44 per cent), capital goods (0.37 per cent), metal (0.36 per cent) and commodities (0.33 per cent) also advanced. BSE Focused IT fell 0.91 per cent, followed by IT dropped 0.80 per cent, teck (0.71 per cent), consumer durables (0.71 per cent) and FMCG (0.34 per cent).

As many as 2,286 stocks advanced while 1,940 declined and 181 remained unchanged on the BSE. FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 1,304.91 crore on Friday, while DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 1,821.23 crore, according to exchange data. PTI