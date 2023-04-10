Bourses eke out gains for 6th straight day, register longest winning streak in 4 months

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains in volatile trade on Monday, extending the winning streak to a sixth straight day as gains in auto and IT shares offset losses in banking and FMCG stocks.

Logging its longest gaining streak in four months, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended marginally up by 13.54 points or 0.02 per cent to 59,846.51. During the day, it climbed 276.14 points or 0.46 per cent to 60,109.11.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.90 points or 0.14 per cent to finish at 17,624.05, marking its sixth straight day of gains.

Sensex and Nifty have risen by around 4 per cent in the six days of gains which is the longest winning run since the eight-day rally from November 22 to December 1 last year.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies were among the other major winners.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.38 per cent and smallcap gauge advanced 0.16 per cent.

The rupee appreciated by 3 paise to settle at 81.99 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a weak American currency in the overseas market.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.06 per cent to $85.19 per

barrel.