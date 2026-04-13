Bourses decline nearly 1% after failed US-Iran talks, Sensex tanks over 702 pts

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 per cent lower on Monday as the failure of US-Iran negotiations heightened concerns of a prolonged conflict driving crude oil prices sharply higher.



The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 702.68 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 76,847.57. During the day, it dived 1,681.93 points or 2.16 per cent to 75,868.32.

The 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 207.95 points or 0.86 per cent to end at 23,842.65.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards.

ICICI Bank, NTPC and Axis Bank were the winners.

The US and Iran failed to reach a peace deal at their historic 21-hour talks in Pakistan, leaving the fate of a tenuous two-week ceasefire in doubt, with both sides attempting to hold each other responsible for the collapse of the negotiations.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 7.73 per cent to $102.6 per barrel.

“Markets continue to derive limited support from last week’s ceasefire framework, which remains intact for now and is encouraging selective buying interest along with a buy-on-dips approach. This comes despite an initial negative reaction to the breakdown of US–Iran peace talks and the announcement of a US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which pushed crude prices above $100/bbl,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Elevated oil prices are raising concerns around inflation, currency stability, and broader macro balances, thereby weighing on overall sentiment, Nair added.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.

“The weakness was primarily driven by escalating geopolitical tensions following the collapse of US-Iran talks, which triggered a sharp spike in crude oil prices and weighed on global sentiment,” Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The BSE MidCap Select index dropped 0.82 per cent and SmallCap Select index declined 0.33 per cent.

Auto edged lower by 2.10 per cent, followed by Energy (1.34 per cent), Services (1.31 per cent), Oil & Gas (1.25 per cent), Consumer Discretionary (1.21 per cent), IT (1.17 per cent), and BSE Focused IT (1.02 per cent).

Telecommunication, Utilities and Power were the winners.

A total of 2,573 stocks declined, while 1,790 advanced and 201 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Friday, buying stocks worth Rs 672.09 crore, according to exchange data.