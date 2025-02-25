Bourses decline for fifth day on unabated foreign fund outflows

Mumbai: Falling for the fifth straight session on Monday, equity benchmark BSE Sensex plunged over 850 points to drop below the crucial 75,000 level, tracking a weak global market trend and unabated foreign fund outflows amid escalating trade tensions.

Besides, deep losses in IT, telecom and metal stocks added to the gloom, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 856.65 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 74,454.41. During the day, it plummeted 923.62 points or 1.22 per cent to 74,387.44.

The NSE Nifty dropped 242.55 points or 1.06 per cent to 22,553.35.

As many as 2,810 stocks declined, while 1,207 advanced and 183 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 4,22,983.08 crore to Rs 3,97,97,305.47 crore ($4.59 trillion) in a single trading session on Monday.

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE barometer lost 1,542.45 points or 2 per cent, and the Nifty tanked 406.15 points or 1.76 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Zomato, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Nestle and ITC were among the gainers.

Among BSE sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT dropped 2.65 per cent, IT (2.60 per cent), tech (2.56 per cent), telecommunication (2.26 per cent), metal (2.16 per cent), commodities (1.53 per cent) and utilities (1.42 per cent).

On the other hand, Auto and FMCG were the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.31 per cent, and the midcap index dipped 0.78 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,449.15 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 23,710 crore from equity markets so far this month, pushing total outflows past Rs 1 lakh crore in 2025 amid rising global trade tensions.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.04 per cent to $74.46 a barrel.