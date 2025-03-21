Bourses climb nearly 1% riding on fresh foreign fund inflows

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Friday, marking their fifth day of rise on the back of fresh foreign fund inflows and gains in bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 557.45 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 76,905.51. During the day, it surged 693.88 points or 0.90 per cent to 77,041.94.

The NSE Nifty climbed 159.75 points or 0.69 per cent to 23,350.40.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 22,12,191.12 crore to Rs 4,13,30,624.05 crore ($4.79 trillion) in five days.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and Zomato were among the gainers. However, Infosys, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,239.14 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 2.05 per cent and midcap index rallied 1.14 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, oil & gas surged 2.25 per cent, utilities (2.11 per cent), telecommunication (1.91 per cent), energy (1.86 per cent), healthcare (1.56 per cent), industrials (1.30 per cent) and services (1.26 per cent).

Consumer Durables and metal were the laggards.

As many as 2,823 stocks advanced while 1,213 declined and 126 remained unchanged on the BSE.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark gauge surged 3,076.6 points or 4.16 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 953.2 points or 4.25 per cent.