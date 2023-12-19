Borrowing cost of States falls to 11-week low of 7.61%

Mumbai: States’ borrowing cost dropped to an 11-week low on Tuesday, as the weighted average coupon rate on their debt fell 8 basis points to 7.61 per cent.

As many as 13 states raised Rs 19,700 crore by selling bonds, or state government securities on Tuesday.

After a gap of two weeks, the issuance was higher than the amount indicated for the week in the auction calendar, by 4 per cent, according to a note by Icra Ratings.

The weighted average cut-off of state bonds eased 8 bps to an 11-week low of 7.61 per cent on Tuesday from 7.69 per cent in the previous week.

According to Icra Chief Economist Aditi Nayar, the coupon rate fell despite the increase in weighted average increase to 13 years from 11 years.