Bombay HC gives interim relief to Anil Ambani

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Income Tax Department not to take any action till March 17 on penalty notices issued to Reliance ADAG group chairman Anil Ambani under the Black Money Act for alleged tax evasion.

A bench of Justices G S Patel and Neela Gokhale passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Ambani challenging a show-cause notice issued to him under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. The Income Tax Department has issued him the show-cause notice for alleged tax evasion of Rs 420 crore.

Senior Advocate Rafique Dada, appearing for Ambani, on Friday told the court that the Income Tax department has issued penalty notices in furtherance of the show-cause notice. He sought to challenge the penalty notices and also asked permission to amend the petition.

The court allowed it and directed the I-T department not to take any action till the next hearing on March 17. Earlier, the High Court had protected Ambani from any coercive action on the show-cause notice by way of ad-interim relief on September 26, 2022.