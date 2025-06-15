Boeing expects demand for about 43,600 new airliners through 2044

Washington: Boeing expects global demand for air travel to increase by more than 40 per cent by 2030, driving the need for thousands of new jetliners in the next few years, according to its 20-year demand forecast for commercial airliners released Sunday ahead of the Paris Airshow

Boeing expects demand for 43,600 new airliners through 2044. That is essentially the same as last year’s edition, which projected demand for 43,975 new deliveries through 2043, Reuters reported.

European rival Airbus last week revised up its own 20-year commercial demand forecast by 2 per cent to 43,420 jets, saying the air transport industry was expected to ride out current trade tensions.