Bodhshala launches first Conscious Leadership Retreat 'AtmaBodh'

In a landmark event at Banasthali Vidyapith, Jaipur, Bodhshala's Center of Excellence for Conscious Leadership launched its first-ever Conscious Leadership Retreat named AtmaBodh. This groundbreaking 2-day program attracted leaders from prestigious corporations such as Indian Oil Corp., Coal India Ltd., and Tech Mahindra, among others. AtmaBodh aims to enlighten participants on the Bharatiya Knowledge System, enhancing their consciousness and self-awareness.

The retreat is not only a boon for corporate, educational, and bureaucratic leaders but also offers young college students and budding entrepreneurs insights into becoming more value-driven and collaborative. One of the program's core objectives is to nurture holistic well-being among its participants. Spearheaded by luminaries like Sri Anish, founder of Saadho Sangha Foundation, and supported by experts like Sh. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra and Dr. G.P. Rao, the program is a unique blend of spiritual and leadership development.

Bodhshala stands out as a visionary institution aiming to infuse ancient Indic wisdom into modern leadership education. By establishing a centre of excellence at Banasthali Vidyapith, a 90-year-old university renowned for its dedication to women's education, Bodhshala is setting new standards in value-driven leadership training. This initiative, in collaboration with the Saadho Sangha Foundation, marks a significant step towards fostering impactful and conscious leadership in today's fast-paced world.