Bodhshala hosts 1st AtmaBodh retreat

Jaipur: Bodhshala’s Center of Excellence for Conscious Leadership at Banasthali Vidyapith, Jaipur, launched its first-ever transformative 2-day Conscious Leadership Retreat – AtmaBodh. The program attracted leaders from prestigious organisations such as Indian Oil Corp, Coal India Ltd, JK Cement, Tech Mahindra, GAIL, SJVN, IFFCO, Balmer Lawrie, and MOIL.

The AtmaBodh program aims to introduce corporate, educational, and bureaucratic leaders to the profound wisdom of the Bharatiya Knowledge System, fostering greater self-awareness.

Additionally, it empowers college students and entrepreneurs to adopt value-driven, collaborative approaches.

Led by spiritual guru Sri Anish, Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Dr GP Rao, Dr Alka Mittal, and P Dwarakanath, along with esteemed faculty members like Prof Harsh Purohit and Dr Anil Maheshwari, the retreat focuses on holistic well-being and conscious leadership development.

Bodhshala, in collaboration with Banasthali Vidyapith and Saadho Sangha Foundation, Dharamshala, endeavours to revolutionise education by integrating ancient Indic wisdom with contemporary leadership principles.