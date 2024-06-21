BoB onboards tennis sensation Sumit Nagal as brand endorser

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, on Friday announced that the bank has signed rising Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal as its brand endorser.

The move is in alignment with the bank’s long-standing philosophy to support emerging talented and ambitiousIndian sportspersons as they endeavour to compete with the best on the world stage.

Aged 26 years, SumitNagalwill be strategically positioned by the bank to target a younger demographic and a new generation of customers with a range of products specifically designed for this segment.

The highest-ranked Indian singles tennis player currently, Sumit has jumped to a career-high singles ranking of World No. 71 on June 17, 2024, while securing a place in the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics in the process.

In January 2024, Sumit became the first Indian player in 35 years to defeat a seeded player in a Grand Slam men’s singles match at the Australian Open 2024.

Sumit joins a stellar line-up of Bank of Baroda endorsers that includes badminton star PV Sindhu and cricketing youth icon Shafali Verma.

Commenting on the association, Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Bank of Baroda has a rich legacy of partnering with and extending its support to some of India’s most promising sporting talent early on in their careers.We are delighted to welcome Sumit Nagal to the Bank of Baroda family.”