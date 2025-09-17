BoB migrates to secure ‘.bank.in’ domain

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday announced the migration of its official website to the new ‘.bank.in’ domain, in compliance with the RBI’s directives on enhancing trust and security in the digital financial ecosystem.

This initiative is aimed at reducing cyber security threats, curbing fraudulent activities such as phishing, and reinforcing public confidence in digital banking and payment systems, it said.

Accordingly, the bank has successfully transitioned from its existing website domain www.bankofbaroda.in to the new and more secure https://bankofbaroda.bank.in.