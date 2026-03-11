BoB launches wellness-linked Women Sapphire Savings Account

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday launched a premium savings product for women — the bob Women Sapphire Savings Account — offering a combination of banking, lifestyle and health benefits.

The account includes a Rs 10 lakh cancer care coverage plan for women aged 18–60 and complimentary online doctor consultations for up to six family members. Customers will also get concessions on medi-cines and pathology tests as part of the wellness package.

Account holders will receive the bob Bhoomi RuPay Select Debit Card, which offers lifestyle benefits such as domestic airport lounge access, complimentary gym membership, health check-ups, spa or salon sessions and OTT subscriptions.

The account also provides a 50% first-year fee waiver, in the form of reward points, on the BOBCARD Tiara Credit Card, a women-focused premium credit card.

Additional benefits include a free women’s health package, personal accident coverage and vouchers from brands such as Myntra, Nykaa, Flipkart and Lakme.

Customers will further benefit from discounted locker charges and a 50% waiver on home loan pro-cessing fees, along with other banking privileges. The account requires a monthly average balance of Rs 1 lakh.

Dr. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Baroda, said the new offering reflects the bank’s focus on building women-centric financial solutions by combining wellness benefits with premi-um banking and lifestyle privileges.

He added that the initiative also aims to deepen the bank’s engagement with the growing high-value women’s deposit segment. Mpost