BoB hosts Clean Energy Summit 2026 on ‘India’s Green Growth’

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda (BoB) hosted the Clean Energy Summit 2026 in Mumbai, bringing together over 125 stakeholders from India’s renewable energy ecosystem to discuss sustainable power, green financing and progress towards the country’s 2030 renewable energy targets.

The summit, themed “Powering India’s Green Growth”, saw participation from renewable developers, corporates, investors, financial institutions, rating agencies and policy experts. Discussions focused on scaling bankable renewable solutions, capital mobilisation, risk management and innovation.

BoB MD & CEO Debadatta Chand said India’s clean energy transition presents a major investment opportunity and requires innovative financing and strong collaboration. Executive Director Lalit Tyagi said renewable energy is central to India’s economic future, with BoB committed to supporting projects across solar, wind, hydro & hybrid segments.